Molly-Mae Hague, 21, Flaunts Curves In Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach In Dubai

She rocked a very pricey one-piece.

Molly-Mae Hague put her jaw dropping curves on display in a stunning photo posted to Instagram. The British reality star wowed on December 8 as she hit the beach in Dubai in designer swimwear.

The 21-year-old Love Island 2019 runner-up walked on the sand and posed in front of the world-famous Burj Al Arab while visiting Jumeira Beach. She flaunted her glowing tan in the pricey Fendi underwired swimsuit, which The Daily Mail reports costs around $600.

The one-piece featured black and brown stripes down her torso and a chequered print with the brand’s logo across her toned middle. It plunged low at the chest to show off her décolletage with thicker straps over both shoulders and was high-cut at the hips to show off her tanned legs.

Molly-Mae flaunted her glowing tan as she stood with her left hand on her thigh and her right touching her dark sunglasses with a gold rim.

The social media influencer and YouTuber had her light blond hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail that cascaded over her left shoulder. She accessorized with a watch on her left wrist and a gold bracelet, as well as several rings.

The upload was a big with her 5 million followers, and she captioned it with lyrics from Lil Baby’s “Catch The Sun.” It received over 391,000 likes and 950-plus comments in the first three hours.

Fans heaped praise on the Pretty Little Thing model in the comments section after she revealed via her story that she was vacationing with boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she coupled up with on Love Island.

“UNREAL,” one Instagram user wrote in all caps with seven clapping hand emoji.

“Here she isssss with the holiday content!!” another commented with a star eye face.

“Omggg you’re a dream,” a third wrote with two heart eye emoji.

“Molly what a joke!!!!!! Hair, swimsuit, figure everything on point,” a fourth fan commented with multiple heart eye faces.

The upload was a much more summery addition to her grid than she gave fans last month.

Molly-Mae previously stunned in an autumnal outfit post where she was a lot more covered up. She stayed warm in a winter coat, black leggings, and white lace up boots that fastened over her calves. She posed in the street and revealed in the caption that she was working.

“The days when my hair is in a bun means I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Molly-Mae wrote, tagging her location as Manchester, UK.