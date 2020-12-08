Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Sleeping In Separate Beds During Royal Train Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly sleeping in separate beds as they continue on their three-day royal train tour, which will make stops in towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales reported People Magazine. The couple, who have been married for nine years, is not sleeping separately because of any marital discord. Rather, reported People, their suite within the luxe transportation car has his and her single beds. Their private living quarters also boasts a private bathtub and a 12-seat dining room.

The rail transportation is made up of nine separate carriages reported Express. The Royal Family has had its own dedicated train since the reign of Queen Victoria in 1840, who was encouraged by her husband Prince Albert to travel in this fashion. Since then, the vehicle has been restyled and updated from its original decorative accents of 23-carat gold paint with silks and satin. Today the train is a color described as Royal Claret with royal crest accents and a gray roof. It has nine carriages which include areas for sleeping, dining, and lounging.

Only Queen Elizabeth can permit others in the royal family to use this mode of transport for travel.

Phil Noble / WPA Pool/Getty Images

The couple posted an Instagram clip seen here on the day they first boarded the train at the station. This trip is the first time that Kate has reportedly been a passenger on the train. Her husband William has traveled on it prior as has his sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Prince Harry has never been on the royal carriage said Express.

Kate and William’s short journey will connect them with frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren, and young people said People Magazine. During their travels, the couple will pay tribute to people who have gone “above and beyond,” cited a royal source to the publication.

In an Instagram post seen here, the couple thanked workers at FareShare during the Manchester stop of their tour whose workers have ensured that vulnerable families have access to food. William and Kate shared several photographs of their meeting with the workers, who were called “heroes” in the caption of the post, to discuss with them their efforts at combating hunger in the area.

The couple also shared a sweet taken during day two of their tour as they met elderly residents of a care home in Twerton, where The Duke and Duchess paid tribute to the efforts of care staff across the country as seen here.