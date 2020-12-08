Gabriella Abutbol Sizzles In Sheer Gray Panties & Matching Crop Top

Gabriella Abutbol put her killer curves on full display for a stunning new Instagram upload, which she posted on Monday night. The social media sensation flashed plenty of skin as she opted for a skimpy ensemble in the photos.

Gabriella looked like a total smokeshow in the racy snaps. Her revealing sheer gray panties grabbed attention as they wrapped snugly around her petite waist and were cut high over her narrow hips. The lingerie also accentuated her muscular thighs.

She paired the undies with a gray crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves, which she pulled up over her wrists. It also clung to her ample bust while flaunting her taut tummy and impressive abs.

In the first photo, Gabriella stood in front of an accent table. She pushed her hip out slightly and rested both hands next to her. She turned her head and gave a flirty smile into the camera. The second shot was similar, but featured the model with her back arched as she looked into the lens straight on.

In the background, a tall green plant and some white vases could be seen. A round mirror hung on the wall behind her as well. In the caption, Gabriella inspired her followers to be their best.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders and hung down her back.

Gabriella’s over 1.8 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post and showed their support by clicking the like button more than 92,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 650 messages during that time.

“Ridiculously Cute!!!” one follower stated.

“You inspire me to be motivated to be better for me and me only!!” remarked another.

“Yes…. I love your motivation!!” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous and inspiring… good vibes all around!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s known for rocking racy ensembles that highlight her fantastic figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabriella recently posed in a mismatched green bikini with a snakeskin-print top. She tugged at her bathing suit while flashing her cleavage. That post also proved to be a popular one among her adoring fans. It has racked up more than 74,000 likes and over 740 comments thus far.