Meg Kylie Shows Cleavage & Sideboob In A Skimpy Swimsuit

Meg Kylie added a jaw-dropping update to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 8, that stunned her 848,000 followers. In her post, the gorgeous Australian model slipped into a skimpy swimsuit that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach.

Avid fans of the influencer know that she loves spending time by the sea, especially in the summertime. In the new update, Meg was photographed from her feet up to the lower part of her face.

She mostly occupied one side of the frame as she posed on the coastline, near the rock formations. The babe stood barefoot with one knee bent and her foot on a tip-toe as she let her left arm hang by her side, while her other hand was raised to her head. While her face was cut-off from view, her fans were still happy with what they saw.

Meg rocked a white one-piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline, which showed off a nice look at her cleavage. The sleeveless design of the swimwear highlighted her shoulders and toned arms. The snug fit of the piece helped emphasize her hourglass figure. Its low-cut sides showcased a glimpse of her sideboob.

The lower part of the garment boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area and accentuated her curvy hips. The back portion, on the other hand, had a thong design. Another Instagram photo showed Meg in the same attire and location, she was seen posing with her toned backside to the camera, which made her round booty the main focus of the shot.

Meg wore her dark hair down and tossed most of its strands over her shoulder with the ends grazing her bust. She accessorized with a long pendant necklace and a chain necklace. She had her fingernails and toenails painted with white polish, which was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

Instead of using words, Meg dropped a coconut emoji in the caption of the post.

Since going live on the social media platform, the new addition has earned more than 9,200 likes and over 50 comments. Her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages and rave about her enviable body. Other avid admirers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model and instead chimed in with emoji.

“You are such a sexy lady! Your hips make me dizzy. Too perfect!” one of her followers wrote.

“Wow! The place is not so nice, but no one cares about that. I only see you and your hotness,” commented another fan.

“OMG! Your skin looks amazing! So flawless and tan,” a third admirer added.