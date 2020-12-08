Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Ribbed Crop Top

Social media star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.4 million Instagram followers after showing off her midriff in a trendy crop top.

The crop top was a bright white color that flattered the model’s sun-kissed skin. It featured a crew neckline and was a made from a trendy rubbed material that flattered her curves. The shirt cropped just below the bust-line so that Anna showed off a sliver of her toned abs. To keep herself warm in the December chill, Anna wore a gray tweed blazer that offered a stunning contrast against the sharp white tone of the top. The blazer featured lapels and slightly puffed sleeves, per the latest fashion. The garment was gracefully draped over Anna’s shoulders so that her arms remained bare.

Anna completed the look with a pretty plaid skirt. The pattern was fun and autumnal and orange, navy, and white and the lines of the design criss-crossed one another throughout the garment. The skirt also featured an oversized belt that cinched at the waist to accentuate the fitness model’s hourglass figure.

Anna styled her long blond locks into a straight and sleek look with a trendy center part. She tucked her tresses into her blazer, giving the appearance that she had cut her hair. Anna also accessorized with a number of gold rings. Two braided rings adorned her right hand, while a simple band and her engagement piece decorated her left. To complete the look, Anna sported a chic and seasonally-appropriate burgundy manicure.

The Swedish social media star posed by angling her body sideways to the camera. She focused on a point out of the frame’s view while giving off a half-smile. She crossed one arm across her torso to draw focus to her trim midriff and raised the other arm to her left shoulder.

The backdrop was a simple dove gray wall and the location was geotagged as Stockholm, Sweden.

Fans loved the new upload and awarded the post over 66,000 likes and around 480 comments.

“Gorgeous beauty,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face and two kissing emoji.

“Wow so so beautiful I really really like it,” raved a second.

“You are perfection at its best!!!” proclaimed a third.

“So classy and always so pretty… wish you nothing but the best for the New Years and I hope Santa brings you everything you want for Christmas,” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji including a red heart and an applauding symbol.

The Swedish model recently dropped jaws over the weekend after modeling a black and lace undergarment set, per The Inquisitr.