Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Ample Assets In Black Thong Lingerie

Laci Kay Somers hit her over 10.9 million Instagram followers with a sexy new update to start off their Tuesday morning. The stunning model flaunted her ample assets as she served up some steamy looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Laci looked like a million bucks as she opted for a black thong lingerie set. The barely there bra featured thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her muscular back. It boasted lace cups and daring cutouts in the front, along with a plunging neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties rested extremely high over her slender hips as they accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. She wore a garter belt around her tiny waist, which strapped over her thighs. However, it may have been her black knee-high boots that stole the show.

In the first photo, Laci stood with her backside facing the camera. She twisted her torso to look over her shoulder while flashing some sideboob. In the second snap, she squatted down with her legs apart as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

The third pic featured Laci standing with her back arched and her arms resting at her sides. In the final slide, she turned around to show off the front of her lingerie while she pushed her pert posterior out and tugged at her bra straps.

Laci geotagged her location simply as “the desert.” In the background, some cactuses, and a dirt road could be seen. A bright blue sky was also visible above her. In the caption, she thanked her followers for sending her love and well wishes on her birthday.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The platinum locks were styled in bouncy waves that hung down her back.

Laci’s followers made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 131,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 2,700 messages.

“You are So beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Curvy seductress,” another declared.

“Hottest woman in the world,” a third user gushed.

“Happy birthday beautiful you look amazing,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laci recently delighted her supporters when she opted for a skintight orange crop top and a pair of teeny thong panties as she posed seductively. To date, that post has raked in more than 235,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.