Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Shows Off Her Athletic Figure While Posing With Her NFL Star Boyfriend

Simone Biles proved that she cleans up very nicely when she’s not in a gym winning gold medals. The Olympian added a sweet new photo to her Instagram feed that featured her boyfriend, Houston Texans star, Jonathan Owens.

The photo captured the pair posing together in the center of the frame. The background included a gray wood wall and angel wings that were illuminated. Owens stood behind Biles, wrapping one arm around her waist as he smiled for the camera. Biles grabbed both of Owens’ hands in hers, tilting her head at an angle and gazing into the camera with a mega-watt smile. She showed off off her athletic physique in a chic outfit that did her nothing but favors.

On her upper-half, the gymnast sported a tight baby blue top that fit her like a glove. One of its sleeves was strapless, allowing her to show off her muscular biceps. The other sleeve was long and tight on her arm. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her midsection, highlighting her bombshell curves. Biles teamed the look with a pair of light-wash jeans with distressing around her knees. She also added high heels that exposed her white nails.

Biles wore her short locks with a middle part, and they fell over her shoulders. She sported a silver necklace and bracelets to match, which provided just the right amount of bling to her look.

Owens looked handsome in a white button-down shirt that was tailored to fit his muscular frame. He wore the first few buttons undone and rocked gray capri pants on his lower-half. The Houston Texans player added a pair of diamond earrings to complete his outfit. He also matched the color of his sneakers to his shirt.

Biles kept her caption simple, using a pink heart emoji and the word “you.” Within a few hours of the upload being shared on her page, it’s attracted more than 154,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some Instagrammers raved over the adorable couple while a few more took time to drop Biles a line and let her know that she is their favorite gymnast.

“The beauty of love especially you can actually feel it as well,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“I would say baby blue is your color. But we already know that gold medal is your color!!” a second wrote.

“God knew that ya’ll both deserved the best,that’s why ya’ll are together,Beautiful,” another chimed in.

“You are such an awesome couple,” one more raved.