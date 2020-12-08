Chantel Jeffries Sizzles In Booty-Baring Snakeskin Bikini Photos At Miami Beach

The DJ also sat with her legs crossed as she soaked up the sun.

Chantel Jeffries wowed in a series of candid shots this week during a trip to Miami Beach, Florida. The 28-year-old DJ and YouTube personality showed off her fit figure in a curve-hugging snakeskin bikini as she enjoyed some time with friends in the sunshine state on December 7.

In jaw dropping candid photos that can be seen via The Daily Mail, Chantel was snapped from the back and revealed plenty of skin. She flaunted her toned booty in thong bikini bottoms.

The star flashed her tattoo on her upper derrière, the word “Noir” written above the left side of her booty. She stood on the sand in black thong sandals.

She was also photographed sitting down with her legs apart and knees bent as she soaked up the sun.

Chantel flashed a big smile as she relaxed on a sun lounger on top of a white towel with the words “The Setai Miami Beach” written on it and a grey cushion. The “Wait” hitmaker placed both hands on her knees as she showed off her metallic manicure and held her phone. She sat next to her white bag and a black face mask.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Chantel sizzled in the revealing two-piece, made of a brown snakeskin-print triangle top that revealed plenty of cleavage. It had gold rings a little lower than her shoulders to attach the straps to the material. It also featured thin ties that wrapped around her toned torso to draw attention to her slim waist and gave a peak at her ribcage compass tattoo.

She accessorized with gold jewelry, including two chains, several rings, and a delicate anklet. The model rocked several earrings and had her brunette hair pulled back into a ponytail as her natural beauty did all the talking.

In other candid snaps, Chantel lay on her front with AirPods in and her knees bent before she covered up a little more to leave.

Chantel slipped into high-waisted skintight brown ribbed shorts, which she paired with a matching crop top. She stayed safe as she exited the beach with her girlfriends, who rocked cut off Daisy Dukes and bikini tops, by wearing a black mask.

The sizzling shots came after Chantel got pulses racing last month when she shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram as she stretched in bed wearing red lace lingerie. She pulled a number of sultry poses for her 4.7 million followers with her long, brunette locks straight and down.