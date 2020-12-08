Keke Palmer Ups Her Fashion Game In Tiny Pale Pink Shorts & Metallic Heels

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The successful entertainer has been on a roll with her outfit posts recently and upped her fashion game for her most recent post.

The “Man In The Mirror” songstress wowed in a knitted lilac cardigan that featured large buttons going up the middle. She teamed the look with high-waisted pale pink shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Palmer opted for strappy metallic silver heels and a small handbag. She accessorized herself with necklaces and rings while styling her dark hair in braids. Palmer sported half her locks in a high bun and left the rest down. She kept her nails short for the occasion and looked very glam.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Hustlers actress was captured in front of a garage door inside a parking lot. Palmer raised her right foot and wrapped it around her left leg. She gazed up over her right shoulder and held her small bag in front of her.

In the next slide, Palmer was snapped directly facing the camera with her arms resting beside her.

In the fourth frame, she placed one hand on her hip while holding up her bag.

In the fifth and final pic, Palmer leaned closer to the camera and threw up a rock-on sign with both her hands. She poked her tongue out and closed one eye for the care-free snap.

In the tags, Palmer credited her stylist Mikiel Benyamin, makeup artist Cherish Brooke Hill, hairstylist JStayReady, and fashion designers Nana Jacqueline, BY FAR, Jimmy Choo, VRAI, and Raven Fine Jewelers.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.2 million followers.

“That outfit is sooo cute,” one user wrote.

“You are an awesome, cute, and inspiring young lady!! Keep up inspiring us,” another person shared.

“You look like a real life Barbie!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of clothing is nothing new for Palmer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer netted red skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Palmer rocked a sleeveless red halter neck top and wrapped a black belt around her waist. She wore strappy black heels that gave her some extra height and accessorized with hoop earrings, rings and bracelets.