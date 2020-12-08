NFL Rumors: Colts & Broncos Stand Out As Carson Wentz’s Best Trade Destinations, Per ‘Sporting News’

Following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to bench Carson Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts during their Week 13 loss against the Green Bay Packers, rumors have begun to swirl regarding the quarterback’s future in the City of Brotherly Love. As suggested by Sporting News, there are two teams that have stood out so far as possible trade destinations for the struggling signal-caller, including the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Although it’s still unclear whether the Eagles have already decided to promote Hurts to a long-term starting role and move on from Wentz, the publication noted that one of the team’s best options would be to trade the former No. 2 overall selection to a quarterback-needy club. This, as pointed out, might be a difficult task, considering that Wentz is under contract with Philadelphia through the 2024 season. Moving him would cost the organization $33.8 million in “dead money,” though this would result in salary-cap savings of $853,000 in the 2021 campaign and long-term cap relief in the coming seasons.

Elsa / Getty Images

Discussing why the Colts could be a sensible landing spot for Wentz, Sporting News wrote that the 27-year-old was at his best when current Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was working as Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s offensive coordinator. The outlet added that the club’s current quarterback — 39-year-old Philip Rivers and journeyman Jacoby Brissett — are “worth bringing back” in 2021, with Rivers particularly serving as a “bridge” for the Colts’ next long-term signal-caller.

“In Indianapolis, Wentz would inherit a good offensive line (even if it must replace left tackle Anthony Castonzo), a strong multiple-tight end system and a versatile receiving corps. He would benefit from a team that uses its backs well in the passing game and can balance him out in the running game. There would be no concern over schematic transition for a reunion with Reich.”

As for the Broncos, the publication explained that general manager John Elway has made multiple attempts to find a “reliable” replacement for Peyton Manning over the past few years. With former second-round pick Drew Lock currently struggling behind center for Denver, Wentz could be an interesting target due to his youth, his past credentials, and his physical tools, and a possible candidate for a “resurgence” similar to that of current Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill.

Given that Wentz is not the most “cost-effective” option for the Broncos, Sporting News cautioned that the team could make another attempt to draft their quarterback of the future, or possibly opt for “cheaper” free-agent options like Jameis Winston or Cam Newton. However, the site hinted that if Denver wants to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy, Wentz might be worth taking a chance on.