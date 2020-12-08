Ringo Starr Asks ‘Every Radio Station In The World’ To Honor Late Bandmate John Lennon In This Special Way

Ringo Starr has made a request of every radio station in the world to honor his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon in a very special way. Alongside a lighthearted image of the friends taken as they together sat on the bumper of a Rolls Royce automobile, the legendary rock and roll drummer asked for broadcasters to play the song “Strawberry Fields Forever” at some point during the day to remember John. He closed his posted commentary with his usual sign-off on Instagram where he asked for “peace and love” from his 958,000 followers.

“Strawberry Fields Forever” was a song recorded by The Beatles. It was released on their 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

In the snapshot, Ringo and John were seen sometime in the late 1960s. They were both caught laughing in the photograph. Ringo wore a dark suit, shirt, pants, and shoes in the snap. His hair was long and brushed the tops of his shoulders. The drummer sported a mustache and beard on his face. John based the song on his childhood memories of playing in the garden of Strawberry Field, a children’s home around the corner from his Aunt Mimi’s home in Liverpool, England reported the BBC.

John’s outfit was in complete contrast to Ringo’s dark look. He, in turn, wore a light-colored suit jacket, shirt, and tie, with dark pants and white sneakers. He leaned forward and clasped his hands in front of him. John’s hair was longer than his pal’s and a pair of granny glasses were perched on the bridge of his nose.

Ringo posted the snapshot and request to honor John on the 40th anniversary of his death, which occurred on December 8, 1980. John was murdered outside of his New York City apartment building, the Dakota, as he walked into the courtyard of the luxury residence alongside his wife Yoko Ono. John was shot five times in the back by Mark David Chapman, who was later arrested and sentenced to 20 years to life in jail for the crime.

