Cindy Crawford, 54, Masks Up To Get Christmas Tree With Husband Rande Gerber

The supermodel made a fashion statement at the tree farm.

Cindy Crawford went Christmas tree shopping, but some people were more interested in what she was wearing than the tree she bought.

The 54-year-old supermodel and her husband, Casamigos Tequila co-founder Rande Gerber, paused for a snap at a tree farm, which she later shared with her 5 million Instagram followers. In the pic, Cindy and her husband of 22 years posed in a barely-lit parking lot alongside a large tree in a car as a small string of white lights glowed in the background.

The modeling legend was dressed casually in a puffer vest and light blue jeans and sneakers, while Rande, 58, wore a sweater and jeans for the holiday outing. The celebrity couple also followed safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic as they rocked face masks while posing for the outdoor shot.

The photo can be seen below.

While Cindy captioned the shot with a popular song lyric to mark the arrival of the Christmas season, some of her followers questioned her use of a mask outdoors.

Some followers revealed that they don’t understand why people are wearing masks outside, while others were annoyed that they couldn’t see Cindy and Rande’s faces in the snap.

“Why are you wearing masks alone in a car park?” one commenter asked.

“Did you know you can pull your masks down and smile for a picture and then pull them back up?” another follower cracked.

“Even these two beautiful couples’ pic bothers me with the masks,” a third commenter added. “I think [Rande] is such a hunk. You did well Cindy but wish I could see your faces. Btw, which tree did you pic out?”

Others defended Cindy and her husband for their mask-wearing, with one saying it was great to see high-profile celebs donning masks as a health statement.

“They are setting a fine example on what needs to be done to reduce the spread of infection, and you’re asking about a Xmas tree?” one follower clapped back. “This is from COVID FREE AUSTRALIA BECAUSE WE WORE OUR MASKS!”

Another fan noted that even with no makeup and a mask covering half of her face, Cindy still looked as gorgeous as ever.

Cindy and Rande have been photographed in public multiple times with facial coverings since the coronavirus pandemic first broke out earlier this year. In July, The Daily Mail posted photos of the couple masked up for a date night at the sushi hotspot Nobu in Malibu.