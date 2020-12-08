Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Tiny Blue Two-Piece Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland surprised her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy series of snaps taken on the beach. The photos were captured in City Beach, Western Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Hilde mentioned in the caption that she was in Perth in particular.

She had a white blanket spread out over the pristine sand, and the beach was relatively deserted. The breathtaking blue water stretched out to the horizon, with the waves lapping at the shore and the sun shining down over the whole scene.

Hilde rocked a two-piece from the brand Oh Polly, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post. The garment was crafted from a fabric that incorporated various shades of blue into an abstract print. The color scheme looked stunning against Hilde’s sun-kissed skin and with her blond locks.

In the first shot, she placed both hands on the blanket beneath her, and flashed a radiant smile at the camera. The bikini top featured thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and around her back, and the piece left a serious amount of cleavage on display. The bottoms likewise were secured with thin strings tied in a bow at her hip.

Hilde’s long blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, and several strands remained loose to frame her face.

The second slide was a close-up shot, and showed a few of Hilde’s accessories. She paired the two-piece with a thin golden bangle on one wrist, and also wore two necklaces around her neck, one a choker length and the other with a pendant that settled a few inches above her cleavage. Her top featured ruched detailing between her breasts for an eye-catching detail.

She kept her gaze on the camera in the third snap, and followed it up with two images in which she looked out at the gorgeous view around her. She also wore a pair of golden hoop earrings, and her hair was secured with a white scrunchie, which was visible in the last slide.

Hilde’s audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 7,900 likes as well as 266 comments within just 25 minutes of going live.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous as always,” another added.

“Looks like YOU are turning up the heat this week!” a third fan remarked, referencing Hilde’s caption.

