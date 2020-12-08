Pamela Anderson, 53, Sizzles In Tiny Bikini For Desperate Plea To Donald Trump

Pamela sizzled in a barely-there two-piece to get Trump's attention.

Pamela Anderson stripped down to a bikini on Twitter this week to make a plea to President Donald Trump on behalf of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The model and actress shared two black-and-white photos of herself on December 7 as she urged the U.S. president to pardon the controversial editor.

The first snap showed the former Baywatch star in a seriously tiny two-piece as she held a sign above her head. She sizzled while posing against a what appeared to be a palm tree and flashed plenty of skin.

The swimwear had two tiny triangles of material over her chest and flashed plenty of cleavage. The former Playboy model paired it with matching bikini bottoms that sat low under her naval but were pulled up high at the hips to highlight her slim waist and toned legs.

Pamela had her signature long, blond hair down and gave a serious look with a long necklace draped over her chest. The photo appeared to be a throwback with the sign edited.

“Bring Julian Assange home Australia,” it read in block capitals, referencing the editor’s birth country.

In the second snap, Pamela was fully clothed in what appeared to be a satin wrap-over dress with a collar. She looked directly at the camera with her locks cascading over her shoulders and held up another sign that called for him to be pardoned.

Pamela tagged President Trump’s government account rather than his personal page, where he’s more active.

Her bikini post got plenty of attention, amassing over 785 retweets, 142 quote tweets, and 3,600-plus likes. It also attracted over 106 replies, with many sharing their thoughts on the campaign.

“This could actually get Trump’s attention. Thanks Pam!,” one person tweeted.

“A very convincing argument indeed. But nobody else can make the case like Pamela Anderson. Thank you for your steadfastness Pamela,” another wrote.

In 2017, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was rumored to be dating Assange after they first met in 2014, but she played coy about if they were in a romantic relationship.

“Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this,” she told People.

“I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

Pamela’s post came as she also used her Instagram account to raise awareness of gentle activism this week.

In a stunning upload, she went pantsless in a hoodie while wearing knee-high boots as she looked lovingly at a dog.