John Legend’s Saucy Response To A Snap Of Wife Chrissy Teigen In A Black Bra & Nude Panties

John Legend had a saucy response to a snap of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, as she posed in a black bra and nude panties in an Instagram post seen here. In the caption of the image, Chrissy made a remark that indicated she did not care what anyone thought and used an expletive to describe her emotions. John took that remark and ran with it, adding a sizzling response and leaving fans in hysterics with his shocking statement.

“Don’t mind if I do,” was his sassy response to his model wife who snuggled with their dog, Petey. His comment was liked over 84,000 times thus far.

The family welcomed the standard poodle in January of this year. Petey got his name from an animal in the movie Dumb and Dumber reported Billboard Magazine. The couple adopted the pooch after learning about him from a post by Ellen DeGeneres who shared news of animals that needed to be rescued on her Instagram page claimed the aforementioned publication.

In the photo, Chrissy had her long, brown hair tied up in a tight bun at the back of her head. Her face was turned away from the camera as she placed her face alongside Petey’s muzzle. Her body was on full display for the camera. She wore a black bra and full-coverage underwear. On her feet were a pair of cream-colored fuzzy socks.

The image appeared to be taken within a room in the couple’s home. The model and social media personality sat atop a light-colored rug that was placed atop a dark wood floor. Behind Chrissy was a dark-colored console. On top of the furniture was a stunning arrangement of flowers and several white candles. To the right of the photograph was a large glass wall that looked out over an outdoor area. This design feature flooded the area with natural light and allowed the inside and outside to appear to be joined in the home.

John’s fans found his flirty comment to be all in good fun.

“This is why you guys are my favorite,” wrote one fan of the remark.

“Best husband comment ever. You guys are great! Much love,” penned a second follower.

“Here’s to John being such an innocent soul and for Chrissy for bringing out the freak in him,” joked a third Instagram user.

“My husband would’ve told me the same thing. You keep loving on your wife!” remarked a fourth fan.