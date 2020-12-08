Gwen Stefani Wows In Tiny Pink Dress With Fishnet Tights & Knee-High Boots For ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani is not only busy releasing new music but she is also a coach on NBC’s The Voice. The singer is known for her unique sense of style and has been upping her fashion game for the live shows. Stefani uploaded an Instagram reel of herself showing off her attire and it’s made quite the impact on her fans.

The “Used To Love You” hitmaker stunned in a pink dress that featured numerous belts going up the middle. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh. Stefani wrapped a matching belt choker around her neck and continued to accessorize herself with jeweled heart-shaped earrings, bangles, and rings. She teamed her ensemble with black fishnet tights and knee-high boots that matched her dress. Stefani rock acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. She styled her platinum blond and black hair up in a ponytail for the occasion.

The reel showcases Stefani’s outfit from head-to-toe with a sparkly filter. The mom-of-three can be seen moving her hands up the side of her attire while standing in a kitchen location. Toward the end, she raises her arms above her head and looks at the camera lens with a radiant smile. The short clip hears the chorus of the 51-year-old’s new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” play over the top.

In the span of 10 hours, Stefani’s post racked up more than 218,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“WOW TODAY IS A GREAT DAY TO BE A GWEN STEFANI FAN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You sure can pull just about anything off in my opinion. Gorgeous lady,” another person shared.

“Blake wondering where the hell all his belts go!” joked a third fan.

“Omg queen you’re serving everything with all these outfits,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Stefani shared an up-close selfie, which gave fans a better look at the detailing of her hair and jewelry.

Last night, the three-time Grammy Award winner performed “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” for the first time on The Voice. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a multicolored bejeweled crop top and jacket with hot pants and thigh-high boots. She was joined by a number of female dancers behind her while singing in front of a backdrop that displayed some of Stefani’s classic music videos from throughout the years.