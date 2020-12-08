Pamela Anderson, 53, Goes Pantsless In Knee-High Boots While Sitting On A Log

Pam got her four-legged friend in on the action.

Pamela Anderson stunned on Instagram this week when she gave just a peek at her toned legs in a pantsless look with knee-high boots. The former Baywatch star wowed in the December 7 upload as she sat beside a dog.

The snap showed the 53-year-old model and actress perching on a large wooden log. She sat with her knees together and rocked an oversized bright red hoodie with the hood up as her long, blond hair tumbled out. It had what appeared to be a large white cross over her chest and her name on the sleeves with a white band around her legs. It was so long it almost completely covered her hands.

Pamela flashed just a little skin, exposing her bare knees as she ditched the bottoms. The star had her legs slanted as her olive green boots dug into the stones on the ground next to a golden retriever.

Pamela looked down at the dog as it gazed back at her. The two posed outdoors in what appeared to be a woodland area surrounded by large trees and boulders.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant discussed activism in the caption, asking fans to tell her if they thought gentle activists exist. She added the hashtags “#romanticactivism” and “#earthguard” and urged her 1.1 million followers to “stay tuned” with a pig emoji.

Plenty of fans praised her in the comments section, thanking her for her supporting multiple charities.

“Yes there is thanks to you,” one fan wrote with a dolphin and fairy emoji.

“Thank you so much Pamela for lending a voice to all the creatures that cannot! #romanticactivism is a movement that speaks to my own heart,” another wrote with a white heart.

“You wear that so well darling,” a third commented with two red hearts.

Pamela founded her own foundation, The Pamela Anderson Foundation. It supports a number of charities, including PETA, the California Wild Life Center, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The upload proved a hit with fans, amassing over 20,100 likes.

Pamela’s latest upload came after she shared a photo of herself wearing a tied-up Grenfell t-shirt last week, raising awareness of the tower block in London that caught fire in 2017, killing 72 people.

In the caption, she shared a touching and inspiring quote from Winnie The Pooh author A. A. Milne.

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think,” she wrote in part.