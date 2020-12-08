Jill Duggar Fans Delighted By Sweet Snap Where She Read To Her Sons

Fans of former reality television star Jill Duggar were delighted by a sweet snap of her as she sat on a sofa and read to her sons. The mother of two posted the image and asked her 1.7 million followers what their children’s favorite books were in the caption of the share. Her fans hit the “like” button on the share over 15,000 times. This included a “like” by her sister Jessa as well.

Jill was seen in the photograph as she sat on a brown leather sofa alongside her children Isreal and Samuel, whom she shares with husband Derick Dillard.

The three were close to one another as Jill read to her sons. She wore her dark hair parted in the middle and secured at the nape of her neck in a ponytail. She had on a gray sweatshirt and peach-toned sweatpants as she bent her right knee upward to balance “The Little Engine That Could.” Jill tagged the classic children’s tome in the caption of the post.

Next to Jill sat Samuel, who rested his left elbow atop his mother’s chest and lay his head in his palm as he looked at the drawings in the publication. He had on a cute white shirt with black trim at the neckline. Isreal also read along, as he looked over his brother at the volume, which Jill held in her hands. The little boy has facial features similar to his father. He wore a blue and gray striped shirt with burgundy sleeves.

The young family was seated in what appeared to be a living area in their Arkansas home. Beyond the seating area there appeared to be a Christmas tree whose branches peeked out in the left-hand corner of the snap. An image of Jill and Derick was seen hanging on the wall.

Jill responded to posts by several of her fans by revealing that the family has several favorites they rotate to keep the boys interested. She named “Biscuit,” “Tuttle Twins,” “Blueberries For Sa,l” and the Sing-Spell-Read-&-Write easy readers as some of their favorites and shared that she loves getting them books for Christmas and anytime she visits a thrift store.

“I love the ones you can find at thrift stores. Sometimes they have the most beautiful messages from past owners. I’ll have to give some of those you mentioned a try! I’m a teacher and always need more suggestions!” shared one fan regarding Jill’s comment.

“That was the one thing I never denied my son was a book if we were out shopping. He is now 34 and still absolutely loves reading,” penned a second fan.