Julian & Sean Lennon Pay Tribute To Their Father John Lennon On 40th Anniversary Of His Tragic Death

The late Beatles legend's sons honored him with posts on social media as they marked the somber anniversary.

John Lennon’s sons paid tribute to him on the 40th anniversary of his death.

In two separate Instagram posts, the late Beatles legend’s sons, Julian and Sean Lennon, recalled their late father’s legacy.

Julian, John’s 57-year-old son with his first wife, Cynthia, shared a 1971 photo of his dad with a lyric from his song “A Kiss is Just a Kiss.” In the pic, the legendary musician wore his signature round, wore-rimmed glasses and rested his chin on his hand as he looked off into the distance.

In the comments section, fans posted messages to Julian, as well as remembrances of his father.

“Thanking the Universe for this soul,” one fan wrote. “What magic he’s given to our world. Hard to believe it’s 40 years since we’ve been without him.”

“He contributed many things to this world…and of all them, you and your brother are the most important,” another said to Julian.

Sean, John’s 45-year-old son with his second wife, Yoko Ono, shared a poignant family pic on the somber anniversary of his father’s death. In the photo, John was pictured with his arms wrapped around Julian as Sean sat on his big brother’s lap. Yoko sat alongside her husband. The younger Lennon son wore a life vest as the family posed on a boat in the grainy black and white shot.

Sean let the photo speak for itself and did not include a caption.

In comments to the post, followers sent love to Sean and all of the Lennon family.

“My heart is with you Sean, on this day. A great life to remember,” one follower wrote.

Others said John’s love for his children was apparent.

John’s sons inspired some of his most beloved songs. The Beatles hits “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds ” and “Hey Jude” were reportedly inspired by Julian, while “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” was the singer-songwriters’ loving tribute to his younger child, who was just five when he died. “Beautiful Boy” was a track on John’s final album, Double Fantasy.

In an interview on Radio 2, Sean recently revealed that it is sometimes difficult for him to listen to John’s music.

“I honestly do worry about crying because sometimes I think sometimes when I talk about certain songs that dad wrote, they’re just so emotional,” Sean said, per Express. “They are hard for me to even think about, let alone listen to some of them, especially the later stuff just because I have so many memories of them making Double Fantasy and some of that stuff just breaks my heart because… it’s like a time machine, it takes me right back to those moments before [his death].”

Sean was just five years old when his father was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980. Chapman assassinated the Beatles legend outside of his Upper West Side, New York City residence at The Dakota hours after John autographed a copy of Double Fantasy for him.