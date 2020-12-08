Gwen Stefani Dazzles In Bejeweled Crop Top, Hot Pants & Thigh-High Boots For ‘The Voice’ Performance

Gwen Stefani is one busy lady. The three-time Grammy Award winner dropped a new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” on December 7 and performed the track during The Voice live shows last night.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker stunned in a multicolored bejeweled crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. The item of clothing featured numerous patterns and was paired with a matching cropped jacket that had multicolored tassels hanging off the long sleeves. Stefani teamed the look with high-waisted hot pants that were covered in different patterns. She wore black fishnet tights underneath and rocked thigh-high boots of a similar design.

Stefani accessorized herself with a choker and a chain featuring a pendant. She tied her platinum blond locks up that appeared to be dyed half black for the occasion in one of her signature ponytails.

As seen on Twitter, Stefani posed in the ensemble on the red carpet in front of NBC’s The Voice backdrop.

In one frame, the singer was snapped from head-to-toe with one hand on her hip. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a huge smile and looked very fierce.

In the other pic, Stefani was captured a little closer up with her arms resting beside her. She tilted her face to the right slightly and showcased a hint of her side profile.

For her performance, Stefani sang in front of the other coaches — Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend — who were sitting in their red chairs.

She was joined by a number of female dancers behind her while singing in front of a nostalgic backdrop that displayed small clips of Stefani’s old music videos.

The No Doubt frontwoman still has a loyal fanbase 25 years after the release of Tragic Kingdom so it was no surprise that her performance had people talking on social media.

“Loved seeing all the past Gwen’s up on the screen! I’m still one of the original original old fans!” one Instagram user wrote.

“The music video visuals, the dancers in the just a girl outfits and the songs popping up on the screen!! this performance is EVERYTHING!! I’m in tears,” another person shared.

“Gwen sounds awesome, looks amazing and SO GORGEOUS!! I’ve loved everything about her since I was like 11 years old,” remarked a third fan.

“Absolutely still the original you!!! Thanks for remaining your true self and at this part of our life… #evenbetter #truth #ocgirl #blessed #thankyougodforgwenstefani,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” hears Stefani go back to her original ska/reggae roots. Her brother and former No Doubt member, Eric Stefani, and the band’s touring and session members, Gabrial McNair and Stephen Bradley, can be heard playing instruments on the track.