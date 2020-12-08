John Lennon Remembered On The 40th Anniversary Of His Death

John Lennon was remembered on the 40th anniversary of his death via an Instagram post shared by Abbey Road Studios, the place where alongside Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, John recorded some of the most iconic music of a generation as a member of the musical group The Beatles. The studio was where the quartet recorded almost all of their albums between 1962 and 1970.

In a post seen below, the studio posted how the world lost one of its most prolific singers, songwriters, and musicians upon John’s passing. The photo shared with their message was a solo image of the former Beatle as he played guitar. His hair was fashioned into the longer style he favored in the latter part of the 1960s and early 70s. He had a full beard and mustache and wore what would be an infamous look of granny-style eyeglasses atop his face. John wore a white shirt with lace insets in the snap as he looked away from the camera and played an electric guitar.

Fans of the legendary musician recalled that fateful night in their commentary that was shared alongside the post. Others posted their disbelief that it had already been 40 years since his tragic death.

“I can’t believe it has been this long already,” wrote one fan.

“We will always miss you, John Lennon,” remarked a second follower.

“Let the legacy live on forever,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Robbed of another 40 years of class music. You will always be my hero,” penned a fourth fan.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

It was late in the hours of December 8, 1980, that the musician and his wife Yoko Ono were returning home from a recording session at the Record Plant in New York City where they were putting the final touches on a song of Yoko’s called “Walking on Thin Ice” when the tragedy occurred. The couple was in front of their home at the Dakota Apartments where they were met by Mark David Chapman, a fan whom John had signed a copy of his newest album, Double Fantasy, just hours earlier reported History. Chapman shot John in the back five times as the singer walked into the entranceway of the building reported Radio.com.

Chapman was arrested at the scene. Police rushed John to the hospital in the back of a police car, where he was later pronounced dead. Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life in jail for John’s murder and has since been denied parole 11 times. His last hearing was in September of this year where he apologized to Yoko Ono and said that he assassinated the musician because he was very famous and that he was seeking self-glory when he committed the act according to BBC News,