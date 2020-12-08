Jax Taylor Reacts To Andy Cohen’s Comments About His ‘Incredible Run’ On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star thanked the Bravo host for his 'kind' words.

Jax Taylor offered a thank you to Andy Cohen following the Bravo host’s comments about his exit from Vanderpump Rules.

The 41-year-old Bravo veteran took to Twitter to react to Andy’s “kind words” about him and his wife Brittany Cartwright after it was announced that they will not return to their roles on the long-running reality series next season.

“Hey thanks so much [Andy],” Jax tweeted. “Also thank you for all the kind words this morning on your show @RadioAndySXM that was so sweet of you. See you soon. ”

Jax’s reply came hours after Andy paid tribute to him on Monday’s episode of Radio Andy on Sirius XM.

“I gotta talk about Jax and Brittany,” Andy said, per Us Weekly.

“I just have to say, I have to give it up to them. Have you seen a run on a — specifically Jax — like, Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show. That’s quite a run that he had. He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment.”

Andy also reflected on Jax’s many appearances on his late-night chatfest, Watch What Happens Live. He noted that the SUR bartender was always in the middle of some “sh*t storm” on Vanderpump Rules and would get roasted “mercilessly” on the Bravo chafest as he was confronted about it.

“He always took it like a man. He was a good sport,” Andy said.

He noted that the longtime SUR bartender would come in and ask how “mean” he was going to be to him, and he would warn him that it was going to be “bad.”

Charles Sykes / Bravo

With Jax, Brittany and recently fired stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute all out for Season 9, the skeleton crew for Vanderpump Rules will include Sheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Madix, and James Kennedy.

While he gave props to Jax for an iconic reality TV run, Andy said he’s excited for the “shift” when filming resumes.

But not everyone agreed. In comments on Twitter, some fans said they have no interest in the series without all of the OG cast members on it.

“I’m done with the show,” one fan tweeted. “Without you, [Brittany] and Stassi it’s gonna suck. Hope you guys all get a spin-off.”

Others said the series will be “unwatchable” without Jax and his wife on it.