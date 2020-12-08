Doina Barbaneagra Wears Risqué Lace Lingerie In New Instagram Post

Doina Barbaneagra took to Instagram on Monday, December 7, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand-new pictures showed the Moldovan model posing in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

The brunette bombshell was snapped in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that clung to her curves. The set was red with floral embroidery all over. The classic brassiere featured non-padded cups with scalloped trim. The snug fit of the undergarment pushed her breasts up, exposing her cleavage. The piece featured sheer and lace fabric, but the band along the sides and back bore the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She wore matching bottoms that were also made of the same sheer and lace fabric. Like the top, the brand’s logo was printed on the stretchable band that clung to her tiny waist. The high leg cuts also helped highlight her lean thighs and curvy hips. The color of her intimates was bright, and it complemented her flawless complexion.

The photoshoot session happened inside her home in Vienna, as the geotag noted. In the first photo, the internet personality sat on the edge of the sofa in her scanty underwear. She angled her body to the side and raised her left hand to her forehead, while her other hand rested on her thigh. The babe glanced to the side with her lips slightly parted.

In the second snapshot, Doina posed sideways as she sat on the same spot. Her thighs were closed, and her hands touched the flat surface. She faced the camera and gave a bright smile that showed her pearly whites.

For the occasion, Doina wore her dark brown hair down and styled in loose waves. The long strands hung over her shoulders and back. Her nails were painted with light pink polish.

In the caption, Doina dropped a red rose and a heart-eyes emoji. She also gave credit to her lingerie sponsor by tagging the online retailer’s Instagram page in the post and the picture.

This newest share quickly became a hit with her social media supporters. After several hours of going live on Instagram, the update earned more than 35,000 likes and over 270 comments. Many of her fans and several fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Countless other admirers were short on words, opting to leave a mix of emoji.

“What a stunner! I also adore your height. You were born to be a model,” a fan wrote.

“You are so hot! It may be cold in some parts of the world, but you are keeping your fans warm,” commented another social media user.