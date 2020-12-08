‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals She’s Dating A New Guy: ‘It Feels Different To All The Rest Of Them’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' beauty says she's no longer on the market.

Sharna Burgess is dating a new guy.

In a new interview, the gorgeous Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 35, revealed that she has a new man in her life after going on “many social distancing dates” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I actually am not on the market anymore,” Sharna told Us Weekly. “But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Sharna added that her early romance has been “really awesome.”

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she said.

The mirrorball champion revealed that she met her mystery man through a mutual friend. Early dates were at the park on “separate blankets and sitting six feet apart.” And while the spark with her new flame is still new, Sharna added, “It feels different to all the rest of them.”

The Australian pro dancer also admitted that while she initially thought she would want to shout about her new beau from the mountaintops, she now wants to keep things much more private.

“I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Sharna’s love connection comes months after she was rumored to be in talks to be the leading lady in the Australian version of The Bachelorette. The pandemic put things on hold, and then Sharna traveled to the U.S. to compete on Dancing With the Stars this fall.

She previously teased to Entertainment Tonight that The Bachelorette would perhaps be a possibility down the line, as she would probably not meet the love of her life while working and quarantining at home amid the global health crisis.

“I’m not magically meeting my life partner whilst locked up in my house on my own,” the DWTS veteran said.

Earlier this year, the Dancing With the Stars beauty was spotted kissing a bearded mystery man at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, The Daily Mail reported. In a series of photos posted by the outlet, Sharna was seen lounging on the grass overlooking the water alongside an unidentified suitor as they sipped on coffee, kissed, and cuddled.

Sharna also shot down recent rumors that she was dating Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, explaining that she just went out to lunch a few times with the luxury real estate broker and that “nothing romantic” took place between them.