Abby Dowse Strikes Sexy Pose Poolside While Sporting A Tiny Bikini

Abby Dowse has been enjoying the hot summer days and has been sharing lots of photos with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. On Tuesday, December 8, the Australian model took to the photo-sharing app to post a sexy snapshot of herself hanging out poolside in a skimpy bikini that put her killer curves front and center.

In the saucy snapshot, Abby posed in the swimming pool, dressed in her light-colored swimwear. She stood in the shallow end, up to her knees in water. Trees and plants comprised the background of the shot. A wooden fence that surrounded the property was also evident.

The blond bombshell posed with her right leg forward as she raised one of her hands near her shoulder, grabbing several strands of hair. The pose accentuated the curves of her hips and showed a hint of her thigh gap. She tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze and slightly parted lips. The bright sunshine shone over her flawless figure, making her tanned skin glow.

Abby wore a sexy printed two-piece swimsuit. It had a light blue base with floral and butterfly prints all over. The set included a top that boasted itty-bitty cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. While the piece failed to cover the entirety of her enormous bust, the fully-lined cups covered her nipples from exposure. Its plunging neckline showcased a generous amount of her cleavage.

She sported matching bottoms that sat high on her waist, highlighting her hourglass frame. The swimwear consisted of an itty-bitty triangle of fabric and skinny straps. The low-cut waistline allowed her to flaunt her flat stomach and abs, and the high leg cuts helped accentuate her lean thighs.

The influencer wore several accessories with her beach attire, including two necklaces, two bracelets on each wrist, and oversized hoop earrings. She left her golden tresses untied, letting the long strands cascade over her shoulders.

In the caption, Abby expressed how she adores her “natural hair.” She also wrote something about self positivity. The hottie also revealed that her bikini came from Oh Polly Swim and tagged the brand’s page, as well as their main account, Oh Polly.

Abby’s avid social media followers loved the brand-new update. After only a few hours of being live, the pic amassed more than 10,100 likes and over 320 comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Some admirers had the urge to compliment the babe, flocking to the comments section to let her know how hot she looked. Countless fans were content with using a combination of emoji to express their feelings.

“Beach Barbie,” a fan commented.

“So beautiful and sexy,” added another follower.