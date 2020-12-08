NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan & LaMarcus Aldridge Could Be Traded To Knicks For Randle, Smith Jr., Knox & Picks

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, and their future with the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan and Aldridge may be expected to start the 2020-21 NBA season with the Spurs but with the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, there remains a huge possibility that both of them would be moved before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the teams that are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring DeRozan and Aldridge from the Spurs is the New York Knicks.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster deal that would send the two veterans to New York. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Julius Randle, Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox II, and two 2021 second-round picks to San Antonio in exchange for DeRozan and Aldridge. The suggested deal would make a lot of sense for the Knicks, especially if they want to make a huge noise in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“New York thinks that they have some youth on the roster now but could use the proven stars to help get them to the next level. The Knicks have said that they would take on an undesirable contract but missed out on names like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. This is where DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge will come into play. They are culture-changing players who can help the next generation build for the future. Knicks’ fans are desperate for entertainment and a team they could watch on a nightly basis.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

DeRozan and Aldridge may already be on the downside of their careers, but they would be incredible additions to the Knicks. Though they are no longer in their prime, they could still perform at a high level. Their arrival in New York would significantly improve the team’s performance on both ends of the floor, giving them two very reliable scoring options. If they mesh well with their young core of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks would have a better chance of earning a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next year.

Meanwhile, the potential trade would be a no-brainer for the Spurs, especially if they already want to rebuild their team. It would allow them to turn the expiring contracts of DeRozan and Aldridge into three young players who could be part of their long-term future. Being traded to San Antonio may also be beneficial for Randle, Smith Jr., and Knox. Playing under one of the best coaches in league history, Gregg Popovich, could help them unleash their full potential and speed up their development into legitimate superstars in the league.