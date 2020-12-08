Jade Grobler Sizzles In Fishnet Lingerie For Hot New Post

Jade Grobler gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, December 7, with her most recent post. The blond model took to the popular photo-sharing app to share a risque photo where she showed off her incredible body in a scanty lingerie set.

In the new update, Jade was snapped inside a bathroom. The room was conducive for indoor photography as it was well-illuminated. The location of the shoot was revealed in another Instagram post, where she wore the same set. The snapshots were taken in Noosa Heads, Queensland, as the geotag noted.

In the sizzling snap, Jade front and center and positioned her left leg over the other. The hottie raised her left hand to the back of her head while she let her other hand hang by her side. She gazed into the camera with a sultry gaze and parted lips when the photographer took the shot.

The South African influencer rocked a green bra-and-panties combo that showcased her bombshell curves. The bra boasted soft cups that were mostly made of fishnet material and was lined with lace fabric. Although the cups were sheer, her nipples were covered. The undergarment also had a deep neckline that showed her décolletage. The underwire and narrow straps that clung to her shoulders supported her chest.

She sported matching bottoms that had a thick waistband that clung to her small waist, highlighting her taut tummy. Like the top, the underwear was made of the same fishnet and lace materials. The piece had a high-cut design that exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area.

Jade had her hair down as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She let the long strands cascade over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with two necklaces and nothing else.

Instead of using words, Jade dropped a disguised face emoji. Many of her supporters adored the latest share. As of this writing, the image has racked up more than 24,200 likes and upward of 300 comments. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, full of compliments and praise. Online supporters from all over the globe raved over her insanely toned figure. Other users chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“Seeing this made my day. A beautiful birthday present to me. Thank you for always sharing stunning pictures!” one of her fans commented.

“You are so hot!! Your beauty is like no other. Your independence and success is also inspiring to many. Keep up the great work,” gushed another admirer, adding three heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.