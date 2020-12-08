Nicole Richie Gets Sultry In An Unbuttoned Satin Pajama Top: ‘Lounging All Sunday Long’

Nicole wore a set from her line of apparel.

Over the weekend, Nicole Richie showed her 4.7 million Instagram followers an ideal ensemble to wear while enjoying a lazy Sunday at home.

The 39-year-old fashionista looked effortlessly alluring in an artistic video directed by filmmaker Liza Voloshin. Nicole was filmed modeling two pieces from her own apparel brand, House of Harlow 1960. The garments formed a set of satin pajamas in an on-trend cream color that created an aesthetically pleasing contrast with the warm tones of her flawless skin.

The lightweight, shimmery fabric featured a crinkled appearance that made it look slept in. Nicole’s billowy top had long, flared sleeves finished with ribbed cuffs. The neckline was cut with clean lines that dipped down in a low V. The silhouette showcased her collarbones and smooth decolletage. A row of pearly buttons ran down the front of the shirt, but she only made use of one of them. She strategically fastened the button that fell in the center of her bust. This provided a peek at the petite star’s flat midsection. A wide ribbon tie on the back of the top made it a touch more fitted around the waist.

Nicole’s matching pants featured wide legs and a high waistband that covered her navel. While her look was appropriate for snuggling up in bed, she opted to glam it up with some statement-making jewelry. On one finger, she rocked a cocktail ring with a massive, oval-shaped green gemstone. She wore a glittering band on the pinky finger of the same hand. She further accessorized with multiple tiny hoop earrings.

The former star of The Simple Life painted her fingernails crimson to add a vibrant pop of color to her soft, neutral look. Her glossy blond mane was parted down the center, and her springy curls boasted tons of volume.

Nicole was shown strutting through a doorway in a sultry manner. Her eyes were initially downcast, but she briefly raised them before the video cut to a close-up shot of her blinged-out hand. She sensually ran the hand over her thigh before thrusting it in her pants pocket.

Nicole was also filmed lounging in a living room, where she sat on the floor on top of an area rug that featured a floral design. She looked pensive while she casually rested her elbows on her knees and leaned back on her hands. The clip concluded with a shot of the clothing designer turning around and walking away from the camera.

Her mini fashion show received rave reviews from her online audience.

“A stunning advertisement – the aesthetic is simply divine! I love the loungewear, and Nicole you are a very gorgeous lady,” read one message in the comments section.

“This is so chic! Love it!” gushed another fan.

“Perfection Mrs. RICHIE. Why can’t more people be as cool as you?” commented a third admirer.

Last month, Nicole modeled another look from her label that was a big hit with her followers. She got their attention by posing pantsless to show off a cozy sweater.