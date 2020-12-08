A ‘Galactic Federation’ Of Aliens Has Made Contact With The United States, Former Israeli General Claims

A former Israeli general is claiming that both the United States and Israel have been in contact with aliens for years.

Haim Eshed, who served as the head of the Israeli space security program for 30 years and is currently a professor, made the comments in an interview with the Tel Aviv-based newspaper Yediot Aharonot. Parts of the interview has since been translated and reprinted in outlets such as The Jerusalem Post.

In the discussion, Eshed claimed that communication between extraterrestrial creatures started when aliens reached out to converse with Earth-based scientists about understanding the “fabric of the universe.” The 87-year-old added that the aliens have even created their own “Galactic Federation.”

In addition, the retired general said that aliens are not only communicating with human scientists, but working with them. He claimed that the Galactic Federation and the U.S. have even built an underground base on Mars where representatives from both entities are currently working.

Eshed also noted that President Trump knows of his nation’s relationship with the extraterrestrial beings and was even “on the verge” of making an announcement to the public addressing its existence. However, the Galactic Federation was allegedly worried that the disclosure would cause mass hysteria across the globe and asked that Trump maintain their top secret status. The aliens reportedly believed that humankind needs to “evolve and reach a stage where [humans] will… understand what space and spaceships are.”

Greg Rakozy / Unsplash

Over the past couple of years, both the United States and Israel have ramped up their extraterrestrial exploration programs. President Trump created a new combatant section in the Department of Defense called the U.S. Space Command. In addition, he resurrected the National Space Council and made the creation of lunar colonies to help Martian development a top priority for NASA, per the MIT Technology Review.

Meanwhile, Israel planned to land a spacecraft on the moon in 2019, though the mission ended unsuccessfully. The Middle Eastern nation is launching a second a second attempt later this week.

When asked about why he was making the comments today, the former Israeli official claimed that he believed the planet was finally developing a different mentality about the possibility of life beyond Earth.

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized,” he explained to Yediot.

“Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing,” he added.

Meanwhile, a former head of a secret U.S. agency made headlines earlier this summer when he stated that there was “beyond reasonable doubt” that unidentified flying objects (UFOs) exist, per The Inquisitr.