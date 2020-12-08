Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous Buns In Latest TikTok Clip As She Teases Bikini Removal

Suzy Cortez, who is the Miss BumBum world titleholder for 2019 has been silent of late on her official Instagram account. However, that doesn’t mean that the model has left social media for good. Instead, she has been sharing content to her Twitter account and well as updating clips to her TikTok account. Her latest update saw her teasing her fans with a bikini removal and they quickly responded regarding this titillating clip.

In addition, she declared that summer had arrived, according to a Google translation of the Spanish language caption that accompanied the video shared to her official Twitter account.

Suzy wore a pink-and-gray striped bikini. The triangular cups tied up in a halterneck fashion and plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage.

The briefs sat high over her curvaceous hips. As Suzy started dancing in time to the music, she tugged on the ties and nearly undid the briefs, potentially giving her fans more than they bargained for in the racy post.

Her dark locks were straightened and hung down messily over one shoulder. She also wore a white hat that featured a black band as she performed on a balcony in the sunshine.

Suzy started the clip by leaning down in front of the camera and mouthing the words in Spanish. She then turned away from the camera, showing off plenty of her sideboob as she did so. After that, she gyrated her hips in time to the music that featured. When she started undoing the ties to her bikini briefs, she looked over one shoulder with a cheeky expression on her face.

Suzy’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. On Twitter and TikTok, alike, there were hundreds of likes from her dedicated fans.

The majority of comments made were in languages other than English. One person referred to the celebrity as “mamacita.” According to SpanishDict.com, this is a colloquial term that means “gorgeous” or “babe” in Spanish. “Hermosa” or “beautiful” was also used to describe Suzy’s performance. Another fan also stated in English that they might possibly lose their mind after viewing Suzy’s racy update.

Suzy is well-known on Instagram for posting extremely risqué content to that social media platform. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her latest updates there saw the model posing in the sand while on all fours. She wore a bright blue thong bathing suit that showed off her enviable curves as she arched her back and looked seductively toward her intended audience.