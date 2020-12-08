Ashley Graham Goes Braless Underneath Fur Coat, Flashes Booty In Cheeky Panties For Steamy Double-Pic Update

Ashley rocked pieces from the Parade x Juicy Couture collaboration collection.

Ashley Graham sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page today when she shared a steamy set of snaps from her latest modeling campaign. The mother-of-one took to her account just moments ago to share the sizzling double-pic update that has proved to be an instant hit with her massive online following.

The post kicked off with a sultry shot of the 33-year-old sitting on a cozy bed. She leaned up against its wooden headboard and cocked her head to the side, her piercing brown eyes affixed to the camera in front of her.

Ashley went full glam as she rocked a yellow fur coat with large lapels. It was left completely open, revealing that she was both shirtless and braless underneath the fancy outerwear, resulting in a glimpse of cleavage making its way into the seductive shot. She ditched her pants as well, instead covering up her lower half with a pair of skimpy panties from Parade’s latest collaboration collection with Juicy Couture. The undergarment was light pink with magenta trim and featured the clothing line’s iconic logo written just underneath its waistband.

The second image in the set was even more risque, as the model showed even more skin as she worked the camera. Ashley sat on the floor with her back to the camera while leaning up against the front of a plush white couch. She turned her head over her shoulder to shoot the lens a seductive stare, her lips parted in a sensual manner.

The brunette bombshell wore even less clothing in the shot as she flaunted her voluptuous curves in nothing more than another pair of scanty underwear from the Parade X Juicy Couture collection. The number was purple with the brand’s logo written in rainbow print across her booty, much of which was exposed due to the garment’s cheeky cut. Ashley was also completely topless, allowing fans to get a full look at her toned back and shoulders, as well as her trim waist.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for the model’s 11.8 million followers to show her latest Instagram post some love. It has racked up more than 117,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Just so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” praised another fan.

“You are such an inspiration to me! I love you so much girlie,” a third follower remarked.

“Looking good mama,” added a fourth admirer.

Ashley has been giving her social media followers a lot to talk about recently. Last week, the beauty sent pulses racing with a steamy shower video in which she wore a plush towel over her body and nothing else.