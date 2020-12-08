‘Vikings’ Season 6: New Images Delve Into Iceland Storyline

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week saw the announcement of the air date for the final 10 episodes of Vikings. In addition to the news that it would air starting December 30, there was some surprise that Amazon Prime Video subscribers would get to view the final episodes before it airs on the History Channel.

A new trailer was also released and fans were quick to glean any information that they could from the short clip. Now, IGN has released some exclusive images for the last season that give further information about the upcoming Iceland storyline.

Initially, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) ventured to this new location, hoping to start a more peaceful community. However, this did not happen as people continued to clash and many deaths occurred. The last time this character was seen, he appeared to be crushed by falling debris as a volcano erupted. The assumption is that he perished at this point. However, many viewers are still hopeful that he made it out alive.

Akiva Griffith / Amazon Studios

The new images give little by way of clues about Floki’s fate. However, it does give further detail of Ubbe’s (Jordan Patrick Smith) arrival in Iceland. This character had decided to seek out further information about his father’s trusted friend. Speaking with Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland), some fans came to the conclusion that more than just Floki’s fate was being withheld from Ubbe by this character. One theory suggests that Kjetill is hiding the fact that the Viking colony had converted to Christianity.

While none of this is really touched upon in the new photographs, one image does show Ubbe and Kjetill standing together along with a group of other Vikings. Both characters are looking away from each other as they stand on a beach in front of a Viking longship. It is possible this indicates further conflict is on the cards for the pair.

Another picture shows Ubbe’s wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst), climbing up an embankment. She appears to be looking at something that is off-screen, indicating that she may have just made some sort of discovery.

Akiva Griffith / Amazon Studios

Another image shows the newcomer, Othere (Ray Stevenson). Previously in Vikings, he had spoken of a “golden land” and these latest pictures might suggest that Ubbe has attempted to travel to this new location. However, it seems likely that viewers will not find out Floki’s true fate until the final episodes air starting December 30.

While Vikings may be concluding on the History Channel, it will continue in a spinoff series on Netflix. Titled Vikings: Valhalla, this 24-episode series will be set 100 years after the conclusion of the original series. Already, several Viking characters have been mentioned as the focal point for this new installment. However, there have been no announcements yet regarding the actors who will play Leif Erikson, Freydis, and Harald Harada.