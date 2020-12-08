Devin Singletary Injury Update: Bills Running Back Goes Down In Opening Drive Against 49ers

Devin Singletary went down in the opening drive against the San Francisco 49ers, a potentially damaging loss for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills running back was taken down hard after a short gain early in the first quarter, with the team’s medical staff taking to the field to tend to him.

Singletary was seen going through a series of exercises on the sidelines following the injury, apparently testing his knee while sprinting and moving laterally. Though backup running back Zack Moss remained in for much of the opening drive, the team announced shortly after the injury that Singletary was probable to return. After Moss went down hard on a play initially ruled a fumble but later overturned, Singletary returned for the rest of the drive.

The 49ers would go on to stop the Bills on a 4th and goal play.

Injury Update: Devin Singletary is probable to return (knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 8, 2020

NFL INJURY ALERT: Bills RB Devin Singletary (knee) is probable to return to tonight's game vs. the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/QjCy62zCTm — DK Nation (@dklive) December 8, 2020

It was not clear if the injury would hamper Singletary throughout the game. Buffalo has already suffered a number of losses on offense, including wide receiver John Brown who was placed on injured reserve after being hurt in a Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They had also placed offensive lineman Cody Ford on injured reserve after he tore a meniscus in practice earlier in the year. As ESPN reported, coach Sean McDermott said that he would be forced to miss the remainder of the year.

Singletary came into the season as the team’s starting, taking over the role of primary back from veteran Frank Gore late in the last season. With Gore gone to the New York Jets, Singletary had come into the season looking to expand his role.

But the rookie Moss has taken on a larger role as the season has gone on, with both struggling at times as Buffalo has taken to a pass-heavy attack. As CBS Sports noted, both were ineffective in the 32-30 loss to the Cardinals. Singletary had just 15 yards on four carriers in the game.

“As poor as Singletary’s performance was, Zack Moss was just as ineffective, netting 17 yards on eight touches, and Josh Allen wound up leading the Bills in rushing yards,” the report noted. “With the team headed into its bye week, Sean McDermott and the coaching staff will get some extra time to figure out how to spark a backfield that has seen a running back top 50 rushing yards only once in the last five games.”