Bethenny Frankel Wears A Festive Onesie And Poses With Her Adorable Dogs

Reality television star Bethenny Frankel thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a festive snap that featured her two furry friends.

Bethenny posed in front of a pale pink Christmas tree decorated with an eclectic collection of silver and pink ornaments, including several vehicle ornaments. The floor beneath her was a pale hardwood that contrasted against the bold colors of her outfit and the tree, and a furry cream-colored skirt wrapped around the base of the artificial decor.

A sleigh filled with snowballs was visible to her right, and to her left, there were a few presents under the decorated tree that incorporated the animal theme of the shot into their illustrations. The wall nearby was neutral, providing the perfect backdrop for the colors of the decor to shine, and to the left side of the frame there seemed to be some type of graffiti art piece or mural.

Bethenny looked festive and cozy in a red onesie with a white snowflake pattern and zipper extending all the way down the front. She had the garment zipped nearly all the way to the top, showing just a flash of skin, and the fabric draped over her slender frame.

She accessorized with a matching Santa cap that had the same snowflake pattern, and her brunette locks cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. She smiled at the camera, looking stunning as she held one of her four-legged friends in each hand.

Her dogs were also dressed for the season in green and red sweaters, and they stared at the camera as well as Bethenny held them close.

She paired the festive photo with a caption that referenced the furry friends in the shot, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 15,300 likes within four hours of going live, including a like from morning television show host Kelly Ripa. The share also earned 208 comments in the same brief time span.

“How adorable such a beautiful photo,” one fan wrote, loving the shot.

“Y’all are so cute!” another follower chimed in.

“You’re the idol of my life. Articulated and intelligent woman,” a third fan commented.

“You’re gorgeous as always! Happy holidays to all three of you!” another follower remarked, including a heart emoji in the comment.

Though her latest share was an innocent family photo, Bethenny isn’t afraid to get a little controversial online. As The Inquisitr reported back on October 22, 2020, Bethenny clapped back at Tyra Banks after she mentioned that Real Housewives franchise cast members were banned from Dancing With The Stars.