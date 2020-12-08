Andreane Chamberland Strikes A Seductive Pose In Beaded Crop Top And Matching Mini Skirt

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland recently impressed her 555,000 followers with her latest fashion update. The post, which went live on Sunday, December 6, saw the celebrity wearing a stunning beaded outfit.

In the caption, she asked her supporters to show their appreciation for their preferred pose as she shared two alluring pics in the set. Instantly, her fans rushed in and obliged.

Andreane wore a bright blue outfit. Extensive beading covered it in a matching shade. The cropped top had thin straps that were sheltered from view by her voluminous hair.

She paired this with a teeny mini skirt as she sat on a wooden chair that was painted white. A side split on one thigh showed off plenty of the celebrity’s tanned leg. The high-waisted item also highlighted Andreane’s tiny waist and flat stomach.

Her long blond locks were messily arranged. Parted to one side, her hair tumbled down over her shoulders. One section was pinned back but appeared to be only loosely done so and strands hung free, framing her pretty face.

Sharing two images, the actual pose in each were very similar. However, there were some changes. In the first one, Andreane positioned one hand in her hair and pouted seductively at her intended audience. The second one showed the model giving a slight smile this time as her hand rested by her side.

Andreane’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. After 24 hours, the set had gathered more than 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her delighted admirers.

Many of Andreane’s supporters responded with their preferred pic, stating either “1” or “2” in their replies. However, others had more to say on the matter.

“You are one beautiful lady,” one follower stated in the comments section.

“You look great in every photo,” a fan eagerly wrote.

“Perfection,” another user simply stated.

“Can’t ever pick one. You’re too beautiful sweetheart,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. The kissing emoji also saw a lot of attention as well.

Andreane often shares content to her official social media account that gets the temperatures rising for her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she flaunted some underboob while wearing a glittery white bikini. Needless to say, the comments section was quick to blow up as her admirers showed their appreciation for the alluring update.