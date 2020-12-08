‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Ashley Benson Spreads Legs & Shows Off Sculpted Thighs While Wearing Latex Boots

The actress looked stunning in her edgy outfit.

On Monday, December 7, Ashley Benson, 30, started off the workweek by sharing a stunning snap with her 21.4 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the Pretty Little Liars star posing on what appears to be a sectional couch adorned with numerous pillows in front of an off-white wall.

Ashley stunned in a black Stella McCartney maxi dress with metallic detailing. She also sported a pair of Tom Ford knee-high latex boots. She kept the chic look relatively simple and only accessorized with a ring.

She wore her hair down in slightly tousled waves and a deep middle part. Although only her thumb nail was visible, it appeared that she also sported a chipped black manicure.

For the picture, Ashley sat with her legs spread, causing her dress to be draped in a way that exposed her sculpted thighs. The actress had also hooked her thumb through her dress strap that had slid off of her shoulder. She rested her other arm against her leg and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the body of the post, Ashley tagged the Instagram accounts of stylist Jacqueline Zenere and professional photographer Bradley J. Calder, suggesting that they had assisted with the photo shoot.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 250,000 likes. Quite a few of Ashley’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“What a legendary woman,” wrote one fan.

“YOU ARE THE MOST STUNNING AND BEAUTIFUL PERSON IVE (sic) EVER SEEN,” added a different devotee.

“Ok ok ok omgggg! My heart stopped for the first time, when I saw this! Girl, you’re adorable,” remarked another admirer, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“OMG you’re so gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth social media user, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress.

As fans are aware, Ashley is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her social media posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, last week she uploaded three pictures on Instagram, in which she wore skintight activewear that showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. That post has been liked over 600,000 times since it was shared.