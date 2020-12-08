Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Mini Dress With Cut-Out Detailing

On Monday, December 7, American social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing outside in front of stone steps. Gorgeous green foliage and a rolled up water hose can be seen in the background.

Stassie showed off her gorgeous side profile by turning slightly away from the photographer. She stood with her legs apart and her back arched, which further emphasized her hourglass figure. The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks with both of her hands, giving her audience a better view of her beautiful face. She tilted her head and focused her attention on the camera lens.

Stassie looked stunning in a light blue ruched mini dress with cut-out detailing from the clothing brand Club L London. The low-cut garment put her incredible curves and sculpted thighs on full display. The color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. The model allowed the skintight number to take center stage and only accessorized with a subtle tragus piercing.

In the caption of the post, Stassie quoted lyrics from the hit 2013 song “Boyfriend” by Justin Bieber. She also advertised for Club L London by tagging the company.

The tantalizing picture seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Literally the most beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“I like the periwinkle color on her,” added a different devotee.

Some followers also commented upon Stassie’s resemblance to her longtime best friend Kylie Jenner.

“[You] look like Kylie,” remarked one commenter, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“[L]iterally thought this was [K]ylie,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Stassie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a throwback picture, in which she wore a skimpy swimsuit top and a revealing sarong. That provocative post has been liked over 900,000 times since it was shared.