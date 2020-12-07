Yovanna Ventura Smolders In A Range Of Glittery Outfits By The Blonds

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura dazzled her 5.3 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Monday, December 7, saw the model showing off several outfits by the designer brand The Blonds.

In the caption, she revealed that she was glad that she got a chance to “walk” for Phillipe and David Blond, who are the creators behind The Blonds.

Yovanna wore two spectacular outfits. The first was a black corseted number that featured long bejeweled strings hanging from it and caught the camera lights, making it appear that Yovanna was glowing.

The top of the clothing featured pointed tips at each side and boning that pulled in her figure and highlighted her tiny waist. She also wore a pair of thigh-high black boots.

The second item of clothing was a bright red corset with a short jagged skirt that helped to, once again, show off her wasp-like waist as well as her toned legs as she posed in a variety of ways. This time she also added a pair of long gloves that further elevated her look.

Her dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle, hanging down her back in most of the alluring snaps.

One image also included several other models who participated on the night. Each wore a stunning new outfit as they stood in a line and flaunted their enviable figures for the photographer.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. In less than an hour, the set had already racked up an impressive 17,500 likes and plenty of comments from her impressed fans.

“You in red is unreal,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Killin’ it,” a fan declared.

“What a goddess,” another user exclaimed.

“You literally killed it girl,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the fire emoji at the end of their statement, which gave further emphasis to their words.

Many of Yovanna’s followers also decided to use emoji rather than words as they aimed to express how they felt about the model’s latest stunning update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also featured regularly as well.

Yovanna often shows off her enviable form when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her curves while wearing a set of nude-colored underwear. Over the top, she chose a gold long-sleeved shirt that further helped to highlight her toned physique.