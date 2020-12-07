Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo Refuses A Life-Changing Offer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 8, teases a big decision for Theo after Jack calls his bluff. Elsewhere, Chelsea gets terrible health news, and Victor drops by Newman Enterprises to surprise Victoria.

Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) been making some bold moves against his newly-found family of late, particularly with that inheritance-related lawsuit, according to SheKnows Soaps. Tuesday, Jack (Peter Bergman) creates a plan to call Theo’s bluff! After receiving a mere fountain pen in Dina’s (Marla Adams) will and being left out of her final moments, Theo filed a lawsuit demanding all of Dina’s estate. Jack thinks perhaps if the Abbotts offer the son of Dina’s first child a piece of the pie, he will go away, and the whole thing will be neatly wrapped up out of court.

However, Jack seems to miss Theo’s real point. He wants to feel included in the Abbott family, and they’ve not done a good job of that, especially with Kyle (Michael Mealor) constantly in everybody’s ear whispering about how bad a guy Theo is. Perhaps Theo truly is as bad as Kyle says, and he wants to take the easy route to success. That’s what Jack accuses him of when Theo declines the exceedingly generous offer that they propose. Theo thinks they’re trying to pawn him off with Dina’s scraps instead of recognizing him as a rightful member of their group. Dina’s illegitimate grandson gets a taste of Jack’s righteous anger, but he doesn’t back down.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) gets some bad news about her health. She tries to lie to Adam (Mark Grossman) about her doctor, confirming it was nothing. When Adam answers a phone call from Chelsea’s physician, he finds out that Chelsea suffers from a small brain bleed, and her recent fainting has actually been seizures. Armed with that news, there is no way Adam is willing to go through with their plans to leave Genoa City and start anew somewhere else. For now, they need to get Chelsea’s health concerns taken care of before making any major changes. Chelsea reluctantly agrees, and Adam secures her an appointment with a specialist, and he’s none too shy about pulling out the Newman family name to cut in line.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) surprises Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He wants to ensure that his oldest daughter knows that nothing about Adam can diminish her power or success. Victor passes along a positive story written about how well Newman Enterprises has done with her at the helm. While Victoria is appreciative, she thinks her dad misunderstands her disgust with Adam.