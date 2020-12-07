Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping Curves In A Bold Red Lingerie Set

Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram on Monday to give her 8.7 million followers a massive thrill. The blonde beauty posed in a set of red lingerie and temperatures immediately started to soar.

The photo was a selfie that Pelas took while sitting indoors on a fluffy white carpet. She peered at the screen of the iPhone that was covered in a zebra-striped case as she snapped the shot.

The hottie’s hair was parted in the middle and the long, blond locks tumbled down over her shoulders. Pelas sat with one leg bent in front of her and her bare foot was tucked under her upper thigh. Her other leg was folded behind her and the position emphasized her long, lean stems.

The spot where Pelas sat provided the perfect backdrop for the photo. She sat next to a door with windows on it that allowed some natural light to shine into the room. White walls along with the shag carpet and light-colored furniture served to let Pelas’ bold look and natural beauty shine.

Pelas wore skimpy panties and a lacy bra. The deep red color beautifully accentuated the 29-year-old’s flawless, bronzed skin. The bra had scalloped edges and revealed plenty of deep cleavage.

The coordinating panties appeared to have red satin bands and a bit of lace down the front. It also appeared to have nude-colored fabric incorporated that gave the illusion that these panties were an especially risque garment.

Pelas’ taut tummy was on full display and the high waistband accentuated her curvy hips. Her caption simply gave a shout-out to her fans of saying hello, and her millions of followers immediately responded.

In less than an hour, about 27,000 likes and 440 comments flooded the post. Some of Pelas’ fellow social media influencers showed their love for the hot lingerie look, as Jojo Babie commented and Jessica Killings liked the snap.

“Superbly radiant,” a fan wrote.

“Every time I get a notification that Lindsey posted something, I know it’s gonna be absolute [fire emoji]. And this doesn’t disappoint! You look absolutely f*cking gorgeous Lindsey!” another raved.

“Definition of beautiful,” a third user declared.

“Always a sight of captivating beauty,” someone else determined.

The stunning model is known for not only being insanely gorgeous but for being bold and confident as well. A couple of weeks ago, Pelas showed off her curves while wearing a tiny pink crop top and white skirt. She teased that she was a good girl who had gone bad, and nearly 75,000 fans seemingly agreed as they liked the sexy post.