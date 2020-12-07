Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In Figure-Hugging Jeans

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 11.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she flaunted her curves in a casual yet sexy ensemble.

Anastasiya stood outdoors for the shot, in a courtyard area with a large palm tree visible in the background, as well as an eye-catching fountain. Several architectural details of the space, including a wrought iron outdoor staircase, could be seen in the photo, although the background was slightly blurred to put all the attention on Anastasiya.

She showed off her ample assets in a short-sleeved white top with a low-cut neckline. The garment flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and had a notch that dipped in the middle, between her breasts, revealing even more skin. The sleeves had a bit of volume near the shoulders, adding a feminine feel to the look, and came to an inch or so above her elbows. The white fabric of her shirt stretched over her curvaceous figure, and she had the piece tucked into the waistband of her jeans.

Anastasiya’s voluptuous lower body was on full display in high-waisted jeans. The denim was a light-wash, and the skinny style meant that every inch of her legs were hugged by the fabric. The bottoms accentuated her shapely hips, curvaceous thighs and slim calves.

She added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of black-and-white Chanel espadrille flats. She wore her long brunette locks down, and had a beige hat with a colorful ribbon around it was placed atop her silky tresses.

She had a silver watch on one wrist, and a collection of bracelets in mixed metals on the other. She also held an olive green bag with a ribbon around the handle and a cute red embellishment hanging from the accessory. Anastasiya kept her gaze fixed on the camera in the sultry share, and paired the picture with a caption promoting a brand she was working with.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 22,900 likes as well as 527 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Wow You deserve your own magazine you serve EFFORTLESSLY & CONSISTENTLY,” one fan wrote.

“Tremendously beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“Breathtaking woman,” a third fan remarked.

“Literally the prettiest thing I’ve ever EVER EVER seen,” another added, including a string of various emoji in the comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a steamy selfie in which she rocked brown trousers and a nude crop top that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She took the picture in a sleek, modern space, and her phone was covered with an eye-catching case that incorporated gold embellishments and a pink-and-black snakeskin-print material.