Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Kids Pose For Stunning Christmas Card Photo: ‘See Ya 2020’

The 'Live' star's kids were the stars of this year's Consuelos family holiday card.

Kelly Ripa shared her family’s Christmas card on Instagram.

In a new post shared with her 2.8 social media followers, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star showed off the professionally photographed shot of her children Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin Conseulos, 17, as they posed together in an outdoor setting with the sun beaming over them. The Consuelos kids were decked out in coordinating clothes — the boys in button-front shirts and Lola in a white cut-out dress — as they posed arm in arm, with only Joaquin looking straight at the camera.

A flip to the back of the card showed the trio from behind as they walked off, with Lola glancing over her shoulder with a smile.

The caption to the card said, “See Ya 2020,” a sentiment that people all over the world can relate to.

On Instagram, Kelly wished her followers good health and happiness as they move on to a new year.

In the comments section, fans reacted to the stunning shot of the TV star’s children. Ove follower even asked Kelly to put her on her mailing list so she could get a copy of the gorgeous card.

When one follower wrote, “It’s a winner!,” Kelly revealed that the photo got the approval of her biggest critic.

“It was Lola approved so……” the talk show host replied.

“Behold. The babies. Gorgeous crew,” another fan wrote to Kelly.

“You and Mark made Beautiful kids and Lola is a GORGEOUS young lady,” a third fan chimed in.

Others wanted to know why Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos weren’t in the photo.

“Why aren’t Mom and Dad on the card?? You have beautiful children!” one admirer wrote.

Fans know that Kelly and Mark recently had an extended separation as the actor spent several months in Vancouver to shoot his TV series Riverdale. Mark reunited with his loved ones last week, just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Last year’s card featured the whole Consuelos clan, with professional photos by Miller Mobley. Kelly shared the pic on Instagram, which can be seen here, where fans could see her nearly missing the formal family photo session before hamming it up with a variety of animated poses.

In addition to crafting a picture-perfect holiday card featuring just the kids, Kelly had the house all ready for the holidays with her husband when he came home. Last week, she posted a pic of the breathtaking Christmas tree at the family’s posh New York City home.