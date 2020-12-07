‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Showcases Athletic Physique In Tiny Bikini And See-Through Top

Gabi Butler gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers something to look at on Sunday, December 6, with a new post. The star of the Netflix series Cheer and professional cheerleader took to the popular social media platform to upload a couple of snapshots of herself enjoying the beach in a skimpy bikini that highlighted her athletic figure.

Butler was photographed with her feet in the ocean during what looked to be late afternoon, judging by the low light that illuminated her sun-kissed skin.

In the first, she faced the camera while flashing a wide, candid smile at the viewer. Her legs were past hips-width distance, accentuating the muscles of her quads. The second shot was similar and captured Butler looking toward the horizon, placing both hands over her eyes to allow her to see farther out in the distance.

Butler sported a brown two-piece bathing suit that included a pair of classic U-shaped bottoms with medium straps that sat just above her hipbones, showing off her incredibly toned abs. Her matching bra featured small triangles and thin straps. Over it, she wore a white, see-through top with long sleeves and a frilly off-the-shoulder neckline. According to the tag, her suit was from Bikini Block.

Butler wore a thick headband in a color that closely resembled that of her bikini’s. Her dark brown hair was loose, hanging down her back.

In the caption, Butler expressed how much she has missed this place, though she didn’t say where she was.

Her fanbase showed that they liked the pictures. In under a day, the post has attracted more than 83,600 likes and over 145 comments. They used the comments section space to interact with Butler, asking her questions and also gushing over her good looks and physique.

“Can you do videos of your workouts?!” one of her fans asked.

“[Y]ou look absolutely BEAUTIFUL gibs!!!! I love you so much,” raved another user.

“I need to stop eating KFC,” a third follower chimed in, including a laughing emoji at the end of the comment.

“I see why that place is so beautiful,” replied a fourth fan.

Butler often posts snapshots of herself clad in swimsuits to her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has written, she previously shared an image in which she was captured crouching down in a public space while wearing nothing but a two-piece and white, chunky sneakers. The suit was crafted out of a bright orange material that made her tan skin glow even more. The low-cut top featured a V-shaped detail in the middle, and the bottoms had thin side straps.