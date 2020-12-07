Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Long Legs In Sheer Crop Top & Fishnet Tights

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The British singer likes to regularly post snapshots of herself via the social media platform and opted for a leggy number for her most recent upload.

The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker stunned in a sheer black crop top with long sleeves. The item of clothing showcased her decolletage area, midriff, and bra of the same color underneath. Lipa paired the ensemble with black high-waisted panties and fishnet tights, which helped show off her long legs. She completed her look with ankle boots that featured a long high heel. Lipa styled her long, straight brunette hair down with a middle part for the occasion and accessorized with rings.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer posed side-on while holding one hand against a large disco ball. Lipa curled one leg underneath her upper thigh and stretched the other out on the ground. She looked fixated on something to her right and showed off her side profile.

In the next slide, Lipa was captured from a higher angle while raising her arms above her head. Lipa placed both her hands on the disco ball and gazed directly at the camera lens while a red light was reflecting on her face. The two-time Grammy Award winner crouched down for the snap and parted her legs open.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 1.4 million likes and over 3,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 56.1 million followers.

“It’s the disco ball and legs for me,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL MY ANGEL,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“If she isn’t Dua Lipa, I don’t want her,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow! Look at how long those legs are! Diva @dualipa,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cut-out leather dress that appeared to be in the shape of a leaf at the LOS40 2020 Music Awards. Lipa teamed the look with black fishnet tights and painted her short nails with a coat of sparkly polish. She styled her brunette hair in waves and displayed the tattoos inked on both her arms.

On the night, the songstress took home two awards — Best International Album and Best International Artist. Lipa also performed her two hit singles — “Levitating” and “Physical.”