Shay Mitchell Shows Off Lean Legs In Mesh Shorts And Tells 2020 It Can ‘Kick Rocks’

Shay Mitchell poses as she attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Celebrities

Shay Mitchell has a message for the year 2020: “kick rocks.” The actress shared her sentiments about the last 12 months in a new Instagram post along with a stunning series of photos that added some serious heat to her page.

A total of four photos were included in the upload, which went live to Shay’s feed over the weekend. She was snapped outside of a large and seemingly abandoned building that was surrounded by a metal fence topped with barbed wire.

It appeared to be a beautiful day, as the sun spilled down over the Pretty Little Liars star, illuminating her slender frame as she posed. It also looked to be a warm afternoon, which the beauty took advantage of by rocking a pair of white shorts rather than bundling up in the warm layers typical to the current season. The bottoms were made of a mesh material and featured pleats down the middle, giving them both a sporty and chic vibe. They sat high up on Shay’s waist and hit just to the middle of her thighs, offering a look at her long, lean legs as she kicked them in the air while working the camera.

The 33-year-old teamed the unique shorts with a trendy black shacket. The top was slightly oversized over Shay’s slender frame and had long sleeves that were rolled up, showing off a peek at her toned arms. It had a set of buttons down the length of its bodice, though only a few were fastened in the middle of her torso, creating a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse at the lacy bra she wore underneath.

The mother-of-one completed her look with a pair of edgy black lug boots, and looped a leather fanny pack over her upper body. She also sported a pair of sunglasses and a single bangle bracelet that gave her look a hint of bling.

Both Shay’s ensemble and feelings about the current year proved to be a hit with her followers, who have awarded the upload more than 525,000 likes and 990 comments since going live.

“Look at them legzzzzz,” one person wrote, adding a flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“I worship thee,” quipped another fan.

“2020 can eat my shorts,” a third follower remarked.

“So gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Though 2020 has been different, to say the least, Shay has still been able to enjoy a little bit of fun. The celeb recently shared a short video clip to her feed in which she was seen rocking a black swimsuit while surfing in a shallow wave pool. She stood steady on the board as she skimmed the water before epically wiping out, joking in the caption that Mondays in 2020 “seem to hit harder.”