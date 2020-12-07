Shay Mitchell Shows Off Lean Legs In Mesh Shorts And Tells 2020 It Can ‘Kick Rocks’

Shay Mitchell has a message for the year 2020: “kick rocks.” The actress shared her sentiments about the last 12 months in a new Instagram post along with a stunning series of photos that added some serious heat to her page.

A total of four photos were included in the upload, which went live to Shay’s feed over the weekend. She was snapped outside of a large and seemingly abandoned building that was surrounded by a metal fence topped with barbed wire.

It appeared to be a beautiful day, as the sun spilled down over the Pretty Little Liars star, illuminating her slender frame as she posed. It also looked to be a warm afternoon, which the beauty took advantage of by rocking a pair of white shorts rather than bundling up in the warm layers typical to the current season. The bottoms were made of a mesh material and featured pleats down the middle, giving them both a sporty and chic vibe. They sat high up on Shay’s waist and hit just to the middle of her thighs, offering a look at her long, lean legs as she kicked them in the air while working the camera.

The 33-year-old teamed the unique shorts with a trendy black shacket. The top was slightly oversized over Shay’s slender frame and had long sleeves that were rolled up, showing off a peek at her toned arms. It had a set of buttons down the length of its bodice, though only a few were fastened in the middle of her torso, creating a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse at the lacy bra she wore underneath.

The mother-of-one completed her look with a pair of edgy black lug boots, and looped a leather fanny pack over her upper body. She also sported a pair of sunglasses and a single bangle bracelet that gave her look a hint of bling.

Both Shay’s ensemble and feelings about the current year proved to be a hit with her followers, who have awarded the upload more than 525,000 likes and 990 comments since going live.

“Look at them legzzzzz,” one person wrote, adding a flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“I worship thee,” quipped another fan.

“2020 can eat my shorts,” a third follower remarked.

“So gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Though 2020 has been different, to say the least, Shay has still been able to enjoy a little bit of fun. The celeb recently shared a short video clip to her feed in which she was seen rocking a black swimsuit while surfing in a shallow wave pool. She stood steady on the board as she skimmed the water before epically wiping out, joking in the caption that Mondays in 2020 “seem to hit harder.”