‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Wears Tiny Blue Bikini Bottoms And A Fuzzy Sweater In Bed

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess shared a new Instagram snap where she wore tiny, blue bikini bottoms and a fuzzy sweater as she lay in her bed. The gorgeous blonde, who won a mirrorball alongside country radio personality Bobby Bones in Season 27 of the ABC reality competition series, drew a lot of attention to her flawless figure in the outfit to the delight of her 861,000 followers. She called herself a girl in the sun “like a happy puppy” in the caption of the image.

In the first of a slideshow of four photographs, Sharna showed off her fine form as she lay on her back atop a stunning, cream-colored bed comforter. Behind her were a myriad of gorgeous pillows in coordinating colors of gold, white, and cream, which were displayed in front of an oversized tufted headboard. She wore her hair in a messy topknot, its pink ends peeking out of the twist. Sharna’s sweater was a cropped, cable knit. She raised her arms above her head and crossed them over her eyes as she laughed. On her wrist, a tiny blue beaded bracelet paired with a secondary piece of jewelry was visible.

The second snap was of the dance pro in the same position. For this photograph, she turned her head toward the camera and rested her right hand atop the upper part of her stomach. Her left was next to her eyes.

Shara lay atop her tummy in the third image. Her rear was displayed in a high-cut, royal blue bikini bottom. Sharna’s long legs draped casually behind her. The dancer’s hands were clasped underneath her head as she turned to the left to face the camera.

The final image was of Sharna as she laughed. The close-up, no makeup shot displayed her stunning features at their best and most alluring. The neckline of the sweater enveloped her neck and appeared to be cuddly and comfortable.

Sharna’s fans were thrilled by the sequence of pics and shared their feelings in the attached comments section.

“You are so gorgeous, wow, just wow,” wrote one fan.

“Sharna you are all shades of adorable in these snaps, stunning,” penned a second follower.

“Just taking the time to appreciate beautiful humans like yourself,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“I am really digging the no pants look. You could wear a potato sack and be beautiful. You just radiate pure joy, how do you do it?” asked a fourth fan.