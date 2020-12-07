Hilde Osland Looks Gorgeous In A Red Sweatshirt & Panties

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a picture taken in what appeared to be her home with several details visible in the background. She was perched atop a fluffy ivory-colored throw blanket that had been laid out over a large, cozy-looking sectional sofa. An eat-in kitchen with modern bar chairs was visible in the background, and there was a picture on the wall nearby.

The focal points of the shot, however, remained Hilde’s incredible legs, and the pop of color in her ensemble. She rocked a sweatshirt from the brand Lounge Apparel, a label she has worn on her page before, wearing items from loungewear to lingerie. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture, in case her followers were interested in picking up the garment.

The sweatshirt featured a crew neckline and looser fit, the material draping over Hilde’s toned figure without clinging too tightly. The brand was written in minimalist white lettering on the chest, stretching vertically down just above her breasts. The vibrant hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the sweatshirt with simple white underwear, and had her legs positioned in a way that gave her followers a peek-a-boo vibe without showing too much. A silver laptop was positioned on the couch nearby, and Hilde was barefoot in the shot, her fingernails and toenails both painted a stark white hue. She also had a pair of earrings in.

Hilde’s long blond locks were styled in an effortless look, and she rested one hand beneath her jaw, posing for the image. Her silky tresses tumbled down her chest, and a small smile graced her stunning features.

She paired the shot with a sweet caption thanking her fans for the support on her recent pregnancy announcement. Her fans loved the share, and the post received over 73,500 likes as well as 797 comments within eight hours.

“Beautiful babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

“Congratulations on your baby!!! You’re going to make a great mom!!!!” a third fan remarked.

“There are times in a lifetime that you see a true masterpiece of art and right now in this moment you are a true masterpiece,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde gave her audience a better look at her growing baby bump. She wore a pair of high-waisted leggings and a matching sports bra, and snapped a few steamy shots while she was walking outdoors on a sunny day. Her blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, a few strands remaining loose to frame her face.