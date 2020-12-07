Antje Utgaard Rocks Wet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Antje Utgaard sent temperatures soaring on Monday, December 7, when she teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers to a new update. The blond bombshell took to the popular app to post a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a wet swimsuit that left little to the imagination, highlighting the model’s eye-popping curves.

The Wisconsin native was captured striking a seductive pose on the beach. The camera was closer to the ground, framing Utgaard against the deep blue of the sky filling the background. The second photo appeared to be a close up of the first.

Utgaard bent both arms, pulling at the shoulder straps of her top. She looked down at the camera with squinty eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. Her blond hair was wet and brushed back.

Utgaard sizzled in a royal blue two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tan skin. The top featured small triangles that showcased her ample cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that tied into bows on the sides. She wore them high, baring her curvy hips and accentuating her hourglass figure.

In the caption, Utgaard teased that the ocean is the reason she is “salty” and “a bit cold.” She also asked her followers to rate her suit on a scale of 1 to 10.

The post proved to be an immediate success with her fans. Within half an hour, it has attracted more than 5,000 likes and over 100 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to rave about Utgaard’s good looks. Many others used the occasion to engage with her message.

“Kept the caption PG for insta I see,” one user noted, and Utgaard joked that she is “more unfiltered on Twitter.”

“Do you know why the ocean is salty?…………. because the beach never waves back,” replied another one of her fans.

“10. Looks like a scene from a 007 movie,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I will worship you my queen for the rest of my life,” added a fourth user.

Utgaard is no stranger to showing off her voluptuous body in her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted an image in which she rocked a pair of white bikini bottoms and a cropped black sweater that did a whole lot more showing than covering. The top was pulled up high, baring plenty of underboob. The suit was high-rise, sitting above her navel and hugging her slender waist. Utgaard held a glass in her left hand.