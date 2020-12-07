Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A String Bikini

Bru Luccas delighted her massive fan base with her second consecutive bikini-clad shot. The post was shared on her Instagram page on December 7, and it’s been getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The photo captured the model posed with her figure in profile. The angeled her derriere toward the camera as she held into the side of a door with both of her hands. Bru looked over her shoulder with a big smile. A tag in the post indicated that she was in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Bru posed in a doorway, and there were two beds were made with white linens directly in front of her.

Bru commanded attention in a minuscule bikini that hugged her curves in all the right ways. The top was constructed of a bright blue fabric that popped against her bronze complexion. The garment had a thin set of straps that tied around her neck and in the middle of her back, leaving her muscular arms and shoulders on full display. The fabric from the lower set of strings trailed down Bru’s back, grazing the top of her derriere.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The garment had thin strings that were tight on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. The side was tied near her hips, and the high-rise design showed off her shapely thighs. The suit’s back was decorated with a white daisy, and its thong cut showed off her bodacious backside.

Bru added a small beaded bracelet that matched the same color as her suit. She wore her long, ombre-eyed locks with a middle part and a few loose waves. Her hair fell effortlessly over her shoulders and back.

It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the sexy post, and within minutes of going live, it’s earned over 48,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Most social media users complimented Bru’s fit figure, while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead.

“Stunning…absolutely stunning…per usual,” one follower raved, adding series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

“Absolutely wonderful and beautiful woman. I would love to be able to se you in person one day,” a second fan chimed in.

“Beautyful woman with pretty curves,” a third wrote with the addition of a set of heart-eyes.

“Dang girl. Y’all just mint amplified action!! Your body is the best I have ever seen, wow,” one more pointed out.