Rachel Cook Showcases Tight Booty In Itty-Bitty Bikini

Rachel Cook gave her 3 million Instagram followers something to look at over the weekend, when she shared a smoldering new snapshot in which she oozed sex appeal in a minuscule bikini that showcased her sensational figure.

The American Playboy model was photographed on a boat at sea. Cook posed sideways as she lifted the front knee, showing off her killer leg. She also arched her back, pushing her booty back and making it the focus of the photo.

Cook turned her head to the right to face the photographer, flashing a bright smile at the onlooker. She wore a dark blue towel wrapped around her hair, and she took her left hand to her head.

She had on an all-black two-piece bathing suit for a classic look. The top featured low-cut cups that teased her cleavage and thin, adjustable straps that stretched over her shoulders. It bodice narrowed on the sides into a thin structure that clasped on her back. Cook teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms boasting a thong back that bared her tight buns.

In the caption, Cook announced issue No. 10 of Nirvana, an online magazine she co-founded. She used the space to thank her fans for all their support. She also revealed that she will soon jet off to Turks and Caicos to shoot the next issue.

As of the time of this writing, the post has attracted more than 128,000 likes and over 770 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Cook in compliments in a host of languages, praising her beauty, body and smile.

“I love you [three emoji blowing heart kiss] [two heart-eyes] [three pink hearts] YOU are amazing,” one of her admirers raved.

“Enjoy Turks and Caicos, Rachel – I’ve heard it’s very nice there. Not sure how you can do all this traveling with Covid-19 but…… Enjoy!” another fan chimed in.

“Looking fabulous, Rachel – and your smile is absolutely beautiful,” replied a third follower.

“This is an amazing picture that shows your true beauty!” a fourth user added.

Cook often uses her strong social media game to keep her followers engaged. Last week, she uploaded a series of photos of herself wearing underwear while posing in a cozy setting, as The Inquisitr has noted. She sat on a rug on the floor as she leaned against a beige couch. She had on a black lacy bra with blue accents. It featured an underwire structure that highlighted her cleavage. She also wore a cropped jacket, which was entirely unzipped.